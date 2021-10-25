POWELLS POINT, N.C. – TJ Baker led the Cougars Monday and SIUE golf is 10th of 17 teams after the first two rounds of the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate, hosted by Old Dominion.

The Cougars sit at 576 (+8) overall. Georgetown moved in front of Delaware for the lead. The Hoyas are at 14-under and are two strokes up on the Blue Hens. Drexel is third at nine-under 559.

Baker shot a second-round 70 and is one-under par (141) for the tournament. He is tied for 20th. Anthony Ruthey is even (142) and is tied for 25th. Brooks Jungbluth is tied for 59th at 149. Presley Mackelburg is at 150 and is tied for 65th. Connor Neighbors is tied for 73rd at 152.

Drexel's Drue Nichols continues to lead the individual race. He is at 11-under 131. He is five strokes up on the field.

The final round gets underway Tuesday at Kilmarlic Golf Club. The Cougars are paired with Longwood and Navy for the round.



