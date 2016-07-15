EDWARDSVILLE - When it comes to standing at the top of America’s football and track and field prospects, Edwardsville’s A.J. Epenesa is near the top.

Recently, Epenesa was named a Junior Track and Field All-American selection for MaxPreps and he was also named a pre-season All-American football selection for MaxPreps.

Epenesa was state champion in the discus with a toss of 205-11 this past season. It cracked the previous state record. Epenesa’s longest throw this season was 206-5.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he was a pre-season All-American in football,” Edwardsville Coach Matt Martin said. “He has worked hard. He is a special athlete and kid. It is fun to see Tiger football players get recognized.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Martin said Epensa is “bigger and stronger” going into this football season.

Epenesa is also a starter and key contributor to Edwardsville's varsity boys basketball team under Coach Mike Waldo. He is considered one of the best basketball players in the state of Illinois.

Epenesa has made a verbal commitment to the University of Iowa to play football, but said late in the track season he also wants to try his hand at throwing the discus in college.

“A.J. improved by 12 feet this past year in the discus,” Martin said. “He also set a personal best in the shot put at state."

Martin said he tries not to impose his thoughts much on what Epenesa does in college with the discus, but he said if he does become a member of Iowa’s track and field team it will be good for the school and he believes ultimately for America.

More like this: