Introducing Bruce Kiger.

Bruce has 39 years of bowling management experience.

He started his career as Assistant Manager at Tropicana in St. Louis and was there in that capacity for 3 years.

He moved onto Concord Lanes, in South St. Louis County as Manager and stayed there as the Manager until he acquired Cottonwood Lanes, a 24 lane center located in Glen Carbon, Illinois. He owned Cottonwood up to 2002 when he sold it.

Loving the sport and recreation of bowling Bruce didn’t want to get out of the bowling industry so he accepted a position as Manager of Olivette Lanes in St. Louis until the owner of Airport Plaza Bowl Kathy Saffo approached him to accept the position as Manager of Airport Plaza Bowl.

Having family and friends in the Bethalto/Alton area Bruce welcomed the opportunity to manage a center with a long and successful history.

Bruce comes to Airport with a unique understanding that the league bowler is the back bone of any bowling center and looks forward to meet every league bowler , as well has grow Airport’s league business. Bruce also will tell you that High School Bowling is one of the most important opportunities that has come along for not only bowling, but for students . High School Bowling was started in the 1990’s in Rockford, Illinois and is now spread to all 50 states for both boys and girls.

Speaking of students Junior Bowling which is held at APB every Saturday morning is one of Bruce’s passions as he believes more of the younger kids get to know and have fun bowling, it will be something they will do for the rest of their lives. If you have young children and you’re interested in having them belong to something special please stop by and introduce yourself to Bruce.

Being a veteran of 39 years, look for Bruce and his staff to not only enhance league play, but to bring fun and and exciting programs to APB!

When you get a chance, please welcome Bruce as he begins his start as Manager of Airport Plaza Bowl.

Airport Plaza Bowl was named Small Business For The Month Of June 2014 by the Riverbender Growth Association.

