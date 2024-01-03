GODFREY - January is National Radon Action Month, and Jake Lusby with Air Sense Environmental recently kicked off the month by sharing some facts and spreading awareness about radon and his company’s ability to test for and treat it effectively.

Lusby said Air Sense Environmental is one of the few, if not the only company in the area to offer both radon testing and mitigation. They use high-tech radon testers which offer a point-by-point hourly breakdown of a room’s temperature, barometric pressure, and radon levels.

With a background in construction and renovation with experience fully renovating homes, Lusby has also taken an intensive course and exam to learn the scientific causes behind radon exposure and its associated diseases. He said radon exposure is definitely a “real thing” and can even be deadly.

“The EPA right now estimates that 21,000 people a year die from radon exposure. It’s the second-leading cause of lung cancer in smokers, it’s the number-one leading cause in non-smokers,” Lusby said. “Another interesting fact is that if you are a smoker, or have smoked, you are 62 times more likely to be affected by radon exposure.”

During the wintertime, and especially at night, Lusby said homes are especially prone to something called “stack effect” - with cold air outside and hot air inside, the hot air rises and creates a suction effect within the home that can pull radon up from cracks in the foundation. He said even rain can increase the radon levels in some homes.

Lusby’s business partner Jake Jackson is also a real estate agent based in the Alton area who often ran into problems finding available radon mitigators for homes he was selling. Seeing a gap in the market and a strong demand for radon testing and mitigation, the two teamed up to form Air Sense Environmental.

To learn more about Air Sense Environmental, visit their website at airsenseenvironmental.com. For more facts about radon, an in-depth discussion on the mitigation process, and more, see the full Our Daily Show! interview with Lusby at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

