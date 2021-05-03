ALTON - Ainsley Fortschneider is an ambitious young lady who has the heart to help others.

Fortschneider, a senior, is the Alton High School student body president and has not only led this massive National Honor Society Easter egg project fund-raiser but also led efforts to assist The Salvation Army and The Women's Oasis Center.

"We raised nearly $3,000 to donate to the American Cancer Society and had about 90 houses to deliver eggs to," she said of the recent EGG MY HOUSE fund-raiser.

Fortschneider and the others were extremely excited to be able to deliver $3,000 to ACS.

"We delivered festive candy-filled eggs and delivered them to a yard and had them hidden for kids on Easter Sunday," she said. "The prices were 30 eggs for $20, 50 eggs for $30 and 100 eggs for $55."

With the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Alton High NHS students wanted to do something unique for the children of the Riverbend region. The youth delivered eggs to the Alton and Godfrey region.

"We were looking for an alternative to group Easter egg hunts and came up with this idea for the kids," she said. "We are proud of our success."

