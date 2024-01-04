JERSEYVILLE - Jersey senior basketball player Aiden Taylor has been a part of the Panthers' program for four years and became a starter this season.

Jersey head boys coach Matt Murphy said Aiden is a great example of being determined and working to get to the end goal of contributing as a senior. Aiden is a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete Of The Month.

"Aiden is very physical and has a very quick first jump," Murphy said. "His personality is a joy to be around and is always looking to get better. He is one of the more coachable players I have had."

The coach added that Aiden's hard work is starting to pay off.

"I am looking forward to a really solid second half of the season from him," the coach said.

Taylor has also been an outstanding Panther varsity running back and outside linebacker each fall.

Again congrats to Aiden Taylor for his recognition as a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month.

