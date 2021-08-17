WOOD RIVER - The Vandalia pair of Connor McCall and Chase Laack finished in the top two in the individual standings, while Aiden O'Keefe of Marquette Catholic came in third as the Vandals ran away with the team title at the Hickory Stick Invitational, a traditional season-opening golf tournament, at the Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River on Monday.

The Vandals won the team championship with a score of 299, outdistancing runners-up Mascoutah, who shot a team total of 320 to come in second. Jersey came in third with a score of 341, with Father McGivney Catholic right behind in fourth, shooting a 342. Litchfield came in fifth with a 348, while Civic Memorial was sixth at 350, Hillsboro was seventh with a 356, the Explorers finished eighth with a 362, Granite City was ninth at 382 and Metro-East Lutheran rounded out the top ten with a 397. East Alton-Wood River came in 11th with a 416 and Roxana was 12th with a 474.

McCall won the individual title with a four-under-par 68, with Laack coming in second one shot behind at 69. O'Keefe was third with a one-under-par 71, the only other player to break par, while the Panthers' Mason Seymour was fourth with a 75. Sam Norrenberns of Mascoutah and the Knights' Antonio Ybarra tied for fifth with each shooting a 76, the Indians' Jacob Florek was seventh with a 77, coming in eighth place was Vandalia's Dylan Halford with a 78, Greg Adams of Mascoutah was ninth at 79 and Joey Hyten of the Griffins rounded out the top ten with an 81.

Jersey's Tyler Noble also had a good round, firing an 85 to help the Panthers' cause, while three golfers from CM - Jake Cheatham, Manny Silva and Sam Buckley - also did well for the Eagles, with Cheatham shooting an 83, Silva having an 85 and Buckley shooting an 89. Carson Reef was the top golfer for EAWR, shooting an 84, while McGivney's Riley Knobloch shot an 85, with teammate Brandon Reed shooting an 87 and Will Schwartz of the Explorers came up with an 86.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

