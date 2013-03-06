Alton High School’s First Annual “Empower Me” Teen Leadership Conference will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2013 from 9am-2:00pm at Lewis and Clark Community College, Commons building. The purpose of this conference is to create awareness concerning bullying, verbal aggression, physical aggression, defiance of authority and self-esteem. There will be activities which include small group discussions and motivational speaking.

We have two guest speakers: Muhammad Raqib and Tina Meier. Mr. Raqib is an outstanding motivational speaker and Life Coach in the Metro area. He uses a “Tough Love” approach when speaking with students. Tina Meier is the Executive Director of the Megan Meier Foundation. Mrs. Meier is the parent of Megan Meier. On October 16, 2006, Megan Meier became a victim of cyber bullying and lost her life to suicide. It was from this tragic loss that Mrs. Meier founded the Megan Meier foundation. Mrs. Meier will speak between 1:00pm-1:50pm in the Commons Building.

