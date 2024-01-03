ALTON - In December 2023, Alton High School had a bunch to celebrate recently after the Southwest Conference's 11th Annual Regional High School Art Competition.

Alton High has always had a strong arts department, and this year's entries stood out among other schools.

Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville High School, East St. Louis High School, and O'Fallon High School participated in the competition.

"Our talented artists not only showcased their creativity but also represented the spirit of Alton High School with their exceptional work," Alton School District 11 said.

The participants are Hayner Public Library District Students of the Month.

The student artists included:

• Lydia Fite, 10th Grade

• Ava Taulbee, 11th Grade

• Eli Bowers, 11th Grade

• Eve Edelman, 12th Grade

• Kharma West, 12th Grade

• Ali Sakar, 11th Grade

"Each of these students has their unique art style, and photographs are included of them proudly standing beside their masterpieces," the district said.

"A special shoutout to Sophomore Lydia Fite for receiving an Honorable Mention for her stunning photograph, 'The NOKL Flowers,' which also found a new home for $350. It was an incredible achievement, Lydia."

Again, a salute to the top-notch student artists for their performances at the Southwest Conference Regional Art Competition and the honor of Hayner Public Library District Students of the Month.

