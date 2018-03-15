SEE RIVERBENDER.COM NATIONAL WALKOUT DAY EVENT IN ALTON:

ALTON - Alton High School students joined participation across the country Wednesday in the National Walkout Day.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 10:17 a.m. Students gathered at the entrance of Alton High School to conduct a brief rally, honoring the 17 fallen students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The Alton School administration permitted the rally with school staff directing the students and law enforcement there to ensure safety and also to manage traffic and secure the parking lot.

The Alton High School rally was done for the 17 minutes without any issues and the students returned to classes.

