ALTON - Morgan Jones, a senior at Alton High School, and the daughter of Cassandra Jones, was recognized recently as a December Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of The Month. Morgan was honored with Marquette Catholic senior Abigail Taylor at Gentelin's On Broadway in Alton.

Even though Morgan is involved in several different activities, she preaches that it is important to still have fun and make the most of your high school experience because it goes by in a flash.

Morgan has maintained a 4.4 GPA and has been in all advanced classes since freshman year, including Advanced Placement Physics 2. She is extremely involved in extracurricular activities offered by the school, including Physics Club, Redbird Nest, Biology Club, AACE Leadership Program, Mu Alpha Theta, Choral Conservatory, and National Honors Society. She holds officer positions in Student Council as Senior Corresponding Secretary and Thespian Troupe 126 as a Clerk. In addition, she is on the Varsity Competition Dance Team and the Captain of the Varsity Performance Dance Team. She was also named Dance Captain for last year's spring musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”.

Morgan has been recognized by the Alton Athletic Association as December Student Athlete Of The Month in 2022 and was one of two students in the district who was recognized by the College Board’s National African American Recognition Program for her outstanding PSAT and AP Test scores.

Regarding community service, Morgan has logged over 150 hours. She is most proud of the work she has done for “Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat”. This program’s mission is to feed low-income families during Halloween. She often helps the Theater department at both the middle school and the high school. Last summer, she spent two months helping the play director, Ms. Doering, organizing the old props and costumes at both the high school and at Horace Mann. She also helped with choreographing workshops for the middle school theater director Eddie Hitchcock. A majority of those hours, however, were logged from working different events for the Student Council, such as the blood drives hosted by Red Cross and concessions. When she isn't volunteering for the Student Council or the Theater Department, she is tutoring underclassmen in subjects such as math and physics.

While Morgan is unsure what college she is going to, she knows she wishes to major in Biomedical engineering. Biomedical engineering focuses on the advance of Medicinal Technology. This can include providing insight on clinical trials or designing robots that assist in surgeries. At this time, she is still deciding between several different schools.

