ALTON - For the Alton High School Football team, the hard work doesn’t end on the football field.

Saturday morning, the boys and coaching staff of the AHS Redbirds team headed out to James H. Killion Park, located on Salu and Locust in Alton, to give the 3.5-acre area a much needed facelift.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker was on hand to show his gratitude for the group of determined young men in their efforts to help out the city.

“We are very fortunate to have the Alton Football team working at one of our parks,” Mayor Walker said, “It’s great to see the kids out here taking an active interest in their community.”

The athletes spread mulch to areas within the park beneath playground equipment, swings and more. They worked diligently to clean the park’s restroom areas as well as trimming up some of the weeds surrounding the basketball courts. A couple of athletes did an excellent job of painting the once-chipping park benches.

Head Coach Eric Dickerson even got in on the action during the clean up, gearing up with a leaf blower to clear the newly fallen leaves of autumn from the concrete areas.

Mayor Walker was extremely happy with the team’s willingness to come clean up one of the city’s oldest parks.

“I think it speaks very highly of these young men working,” Mayor Walker said, “It is one of the things that makes me proud to be the mayor.”

