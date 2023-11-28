ALTON - David Dresch, a math teacher at Alton High School, is a recipient of the 2023 Emerson Excellence In Teaching Award.

Emerson Electric Company, located in St. Louis, sponsors the annual nomination and awards program to recognize exemplary teachers across the region. Dresch has a renowned reputation for being an outstanding teacher with a passion for mathematics. He has also provided districtwide math supports through programs designed to assist K-12 teachers with aligning math instruction to state standards and developing systems for common assessments.

Dresch, a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, was both humble and appreciative in receiving word that he was an Emerson Award recipient.

“I’ve always tried to develop relationships with my students which allows me to help see where their (math) strengths and weaknesses are when they enter AHS as freshmen," he said. "I also enjoy helping students navigate the transition from eighth to ninth grade and then watching their progress.”

Dresch also complimented his math-teaching colleagues at Alton High.

“It has been a great 18 years working here in the math department. There is a core team and strong leadership in our department and it is so supportive and has always acted as a foundation for what we do.”

Dresch began his teaching career at Alton High School in 2006.

Dresch is also known for his direct support of students well beyond classroom hours through tutoring and other efforts.

Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, Alton Superintendent, said that Dresch’s recognition is well-deserved.

“David is a remarkable teacher and colleague. He is such a critical member of our math team at Alton High. His students often share how much they appreciate his teaching style as well as the extra effort he gives to each student individually in supporting their success.”

The Excellence in Teaching Awards program annually recognizes educators in the St. Louis metropolitan area – from kindergarten teachers to college professors – who are examples of excellence in their field. Recipients are selected by the chief administrators of their school districts or employing educational institutions.

The employing educational institution must be located in the St. Louis metropolitan area, which is defined to include: (in Missouri) Franklin County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis City and St. Louis County; and (in Illinois) Jersey County, Madison County, Monroe County and St. Clair County.