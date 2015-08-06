ALTON – Tutus, minions, jedis, ninjas and historical figures joined together to assemble the Alton High School Marching 100 on Thursday, Aug. 6 at North Elementary School.

This seems like something out of a science fiction-lovers dream. However, it was just one of many theme days that occur during summer band camp.

Alyssa Cudney led the band, containing 155 brass, woodwind and percussion players, as well as auxiliary members, in a two-week long camp.

“We learn our shows this week, some of the basic technique, including how to look strong and use correct posture,” Cudney said.

This year’s Marching 100’s half time show is entitled “Gotham.” This combines some of the themes from the famous Batman films and musical pieces that encapsulate the mood of some of its main villains, including the Joker.

Article continues after sponsor message

The young musicians have put in a lot of work prepping their drills out on the field. The Marching 100 will be holding a performance at West Elementary School for the parents of students in the band.

“We have about 50 freshmen, so in this performance, we like to show what their kids have been learning for the past two weeks,” Cudney said.

The band plans to compete in six competitions in the greater St. Louis area this upcoming marching seasons. Overall, Cudney is optimistic for the coming season.

“This year, we are really young. We are just trying to build the basic foundations with a show that the students like, the parents like, and that the audience likes, too.”

More like this: