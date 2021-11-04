ALTON - Alton High School junior Brody Macias has earned a prestigious alternate role violinist with the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Brody was elated to make it as an alternate because there is a ton of competition for the violin spots.

Macias, 16, is a junior at Alton High School and will start his first year as a violinist in the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra. He first started to learn the violin in the fourth grade through the Alktmusic program.

Other than the SLSYO, Brody participates in other musical activities, such as the AHS Symphonic Orchestra as a violinist, the Pit Orchestra for musical theatre, the AHS Marching 100 as a Drum Major, the AHS Wind Ensemble as a bass clarinetist, and the AHS Jazz Band as a guitarist.

"I feel extremely honored and excited for the opportunity to play with the SLSYO," he said.

Brody has also performed with other orchestras, such as the ILMEA Orchestra yearly since the sixth grade, the Illinois Summer Youth Orchestra, and the Alton Youth Symphony.

Extremely important to his musical development, Brody would like to thank his parents for always supporting doing what he loves.

"I would also like to thank his teachers Elizabeth Jakowski, Laura Plummer, Blake Korte, and Luke Griffin for constantly furthering his enjoyment and interest in music," Macias said.

