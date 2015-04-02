For one night, students and faculty were able to be kids at Alton High School.

The Alton High School National Honor Society Kickball Night for Cystic Fibrosis on Wednesday night was a big success, raising some funds for the cause and was an entertaining evening for the participants and those in the crowd, Sara Hensley, the director of the Alton High School NHS, said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was an amazing evening,” she added. “We had lots of staff and students show up for the event. “The kickball was great fun and we used the whole gym. Everybody got in their exercise and had a good night.”

The fund-raising event for cystic fibrosis is one of the many community service events the Alton NHS performs each year.

“The NHS students all work so hard and go above and beyond the hours continually expected and always surpass all of our expectations for community service,” she said. “I think they learn a lot from this type of activity.”

More like this: