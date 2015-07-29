ALTON - The Alton High School Class of ’65 will be holding its 50th class reunion on Saturday, September 19th, at The Gallery room in Hathaway Cultural Center on the campus of Lewis and Clark College in Godfrey, Illinois.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow at 7:00 p.m. Other evening activities begin at 8:00 p.m. Cost is $50 per person with a cash bar. For more information regarding reunion activities, go to altonhigh65.com or call (618) 781-2482 or (618) 660-7375.

