ALTON - The Alton High School Class of 1973 Medicare Party has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We kept hoping we could go ahead with our Medicare Party in June, but several signs have pointed us in the direction of rescheduling,” organizers said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The only thing that has changed is the date. All the other details are the same.”

This is the location:

The Lovejoy

Oct. 9, 2020

6-11 p.m.

For more information, contact Janet at (214) 403-1859.