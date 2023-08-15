ALTON - The Alton High School Class of 1963 will celebrate their 60th and final class reunion this weekend with two events: a mixer on Friday, Aug. 18 and a reunion buffet dinner on Saturday, Aug. 19. Both will be held at Alton VFW Post 1308, located at 4445 N. Alby St. in Alton.

While early registration has closed, those able to attend one or both of the reunion events who did not register previously can contact Joanne Metcalfe at 618-830-4466 or ahs1963@outlook.com.

Classmates from the AHS Class of 1963 have spread far and wide around the country and the rest of the world since graduation. According to their official class website, the majority of them now live in 41 different states. One lives in France, while another lives in Mexico.

Most of the 60-year graduates still live in Illinois (166 people), followed by Missouri (35), Texas (18), Florida (15), and California (10) to round out the top five. The full list is also available on the class website.

The Class of 1963 also features several U.S. Armed Forces veterans, many of whom served in the Army during the Vietnam War. A full directory of Armed Forces veterans from the Class of 1963 is available here.

For more information about the AHS Class of 1963 Class Reunion, visit classreport.org/usa/il/alton/ahs/1963 or contact Joanne Metcalfe at 618-830-4466 or ahs1963@outlook.com.

