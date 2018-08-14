SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair has always been first and foremost an agricultural fair. We’re celebrating all aspects of Illinois ag during Agriculture Day on Tuesday, August 14, at the Illinois State Fair.

Many events are planned to encourage fairgoers to learn about and get more involved in agriculture. Two contests geared toward younger fairgoers are Cutest Little Farmer and the Children’s Pedal Pull Competition. Cutest Little Farmer features kids dressed up and ready for a day on the farm. This contest is set for 11:00 a.m. in the Department of Agriculture tent. And the Pedal Pull Competition is a contest inspired by truck and tractor pulls, where kids use pedal tractors to pull a weight. This event will happen at The Shed at 1:30 p.m.

Harness racing is set for 11:00 a.m. in the Grandstand on Ag Day. The 2018 Illinois Auctioneer Championship Finals are at 10:00 a.m. on the Lincoln Stage. Ten of Illinois’ finest auctioneers will take the stage and compete to become the 2018 Auctioneer Champion, who goes on to serve as the auctioneer at the 2018 Governor's Sale of Champions Tuesday evening.

Ag tours are available at 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to give fairgoers an interactive look at Illinois agriculture. Each hour-long tour, sponsored by BRANDT, takes fairgoers on a tram ride throughout the fairgrounds, guided by members of Illinois FFA. Tour participants learn about the Illinois agriculture industry, including beef, dairy, swine, horse racing, goats, rabbits, corn, soybeans, and pollinators. These tours begin at the Department of Agriculture tent and end at the FFA barnyard.

The highlight of each Ag Day at the Illinois State Fair, the 2018 Governor’s Sale of Champions is at 5:00 p.m. in the Livestock Center. Junior Grand Champion livestock will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, with proceeds going to 4-H, FFA, and the individual exhibitor. Please join us for this amazing salute to Illinois agriculture and help us in celebrating the exhibitors’ hard work and accomplishments.

Ag Day closes with one of the 2018 Illinois State Fair’s most anticipated Grandstand concerts, Luke Combs with Ashley McBryde. Tickets are still available at the Grandstand Box Office or via Ticketmaster.com.

