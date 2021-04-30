EDWARDSVILLE – AGI athletes took home 21 State and Regional Individual Event and All-Around Titles this 2021 Championship Season!

Iyana King, 17 and Emma McRae, 14 qualified to the 2021 Level 8 Regional Championships as part of the Illinois State Team. Both went on to capture individual event titles – Emma on Balance Beam, receiving the highest balance beam score out of all age groups with a 9.675, and Iyana on Vault with a 9.475. Emma’s Illinois State Team Squad also picked up 1st Place for the Senior B Age Group. Both Iyana and Emma contributed to the Illinois State Team’s 2nd Place finish overall, edged out by only .25 by the Michigan State Team. Emma placed 4th All-Around with a 37.550, and Iyana 5th AA with a 36.475.

Lilly Koester, age 9, and Serena Riechmann, age 7 both placed 1st all-Around at the 2021 Illinois Level 3 State Championships with whopping 39.05 and 38.2 All Around Scores. Allie Chong, age 12, placed 1st at the Illinois Level 5 State Championships with a 38.3 – making Allie a 2x State All-Around Champion. Lilli also scooped up 1st on Uneven Bars, Beam, and Floor, while Serena captured the Vault, Uneven Bars, and Floor Individual Event titles. Allie also took the floor title.

Zach Majors, age 10, earned a 10.0 during his Still Rings Routine, capturing the Illinois Men’s Level 5 State Rings title – two firsts for the young AGI Men’s Gymnastics Program. Teammates Zoe Gushleff, Dezzire Harris, Kate Seiz, Ava Cochran, Elise Gates, Emma McRae and Iyana King also took home Individual Event Titles (listed below.)

AGI STATE ALL-AROUND CHAMPIONS

Serena Riechmann - age 7, Level 3: Vault, Uneven Bars, Floor & All-Around State Champion

Lilli Koester - age 9, Level 3: Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor & All-Around State Champion

Allie Chong - age 12, Level 5: Floor & All-Around State Champion

AGI STATE INDIVIDUAL EVENT CHAMPIONS

Zoe Gushleff - age 6, Xcel Silver: Floor Champion

Dezzire Harris - age 12, Xcel Silver: Vault Champion

Kate Seiz - age 8, Level 3: Vault Co-Champion

Ava Cochran - age 8, Level 3: Floor State Champion

Amelia Johnson - age 9, Level 4: Vault State Champion

Elise Gates - age 11, Level 4: Beam State Champion

Zach Majors - age 10, Level 5: Still Rings State Champion 10.0

Emma McRae - Age 14, Level 8: Vault State Champion

Iyana King - age 17, Level 8: Uneven Bars State Champion

AGI REGIONAL CHAMPIONS

Iyana King, age 17, Level 8: Vault Regional Champion

Emma McRae, age 14, Level 8: Balance Beam Regional Champion, 1st Place Senior B Illinois State Team

AGI’s Junior Olympic Competitive Program is directed by Amanda Leigh Verhaeg, with husband Gregory Verhaeg serving as Men’s Head Coach, Christine Miller as Women’s Head Coach, Addie Bednar as Xcel Head Coach and Señyel Marin as Xcel Team Assistant Coach.

