VENICE - A woman from Venice has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated use of an electronic communication device, and more following an accident which caused great bodily injury to a motorcycle rider last August.

Wilyandra B. Moore, 26, of Venice, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence as well as aggravated use of an electronic communication device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm. Court documents released last week in Madison County indicate these offenses were committed on Aug. 10, 2023.

A petition to deny Moore’s pretrial release describes the incident in which Moore allegedly caused a traffic accident resulting in bodily injury. A blood sample she provided police showed evidence of cannabis consumption, and Moore was reportedly using her cell phone and driving without valid insurance during the accident.

“Defendant was driving and was identified as the at-fault driver of a motor vehicle that was involved in a traffic accident,” the petition states. “Defendant was contacted at the scene and was identified as having an active warrant for an unrelated traffic matter.

“A second vehicle, a motorcycle, was involved in the accident and was occupied by one person. He was seriously injured and transported from the scene to Barnes Hospital. Defendant was taken into custody for her warrant and Defendant consented to provide blood and urine samples. Defendant was found to have 6.1 nanograms of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in her blood.

“Defendant was further using her cell phone while driving, and at the time of the accident, Defendant did not have valid insurance.”

Moore was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, both enhanced due to the accident causing “great bodily harm.” She was also charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle and aggravated use of an electronic communication device.

In total, she faces two enhanced Class 4 felonies for the former two charges and two Class A misdemeanors for the latter two charges. The case was presented by the Illinois State Police, and court documents indicate Moore was remanded to jail until her initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

