JERSEYVILLE - Several charges including aggravated battery of a child, possession of a stolen firearm, and more have been filed in Jersey County over the past week, according to recent court filings.

Christian A. McKennon, 26, of Jerseyville, was charged with aggravated battery of a child less than 13 years of age causing great bodily harm. Court documents state McKennon “struck [the victim] in the face with his hand” on or about April 20, 2023.

McKennon faces a Class 3 felony for the aggravated battery charge. He was issued a summons to appear at the Jersey County Courthouse for his preliminary hearing, which is set for 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Austyn D. Chmieleski, 18, of Jerseyville, was also charged with aggravated battery of a child less than 13 years of age causing great bodily harm. Court documents allege that on or about Nov. 27, 2023, he “touched [the victim] in an inappropriate manner.”

Chmieleski faces a Class 3 felony for the aggravated battery charge. He was issued a summons to appear at the Jersey County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 for his preliminary hearing.

Terry L. Jackson, 66, of Granite City, was charged with one count of aggravated battery. Court documents allege Jackson touched the victim in this case inappropriately on or about Nov. 27, 2023.

Jackson faces a Class 3 felony and has been issued a summons to appear at the Jersey County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Matthew A. Friedel, 37, of Jerseyville, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Court documents state he committed each of these offenses on or about Dec. 27, 2023.

The “stolen firearm” in this case was a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun, according to court documents, which he possessed with “knowledge that it had been stolen.” Friedel, having previously been convicted of a felony under Illinois law, was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon as a result. Court documents also state he was also in possession of between 5-15 grams of methamphetamine.

Friedel faces two Class 2 felonies for the stolen weapon and methamphetamine charges, in addition to a Super Class 3 felony for the weapon possession by a felon charge. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody to be held until his initial court appearance, which is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

