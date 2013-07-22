Jeanne Carter, Ageless Grace Educator and Trainer, will be presenting an Ageless Grace Seminar and Educator Certification on August 2-4, 2013, at the Eden Village, 300 South Station Road, Glen Carbon, IL. This new cutting edge fitness program is firmly based in current research on neuroplasticity and aging. Ageless Grace offers 21 Simple Tools for lifelong comfort and ease. It consists of 21 identified aging factors. Ageless Grace is done in a chair providing support so that anyone can do it.

The Ageless Grace Personal Practice Seminar is on Friday, August 2 from 2:00pm – 6:00 pm. The seminar is designed to teach participants how to use the 21Anti-Aging Tools at home for their own daily personal practice. The Ageless Grace program is designed to provide maximum benefit while doing only 10 minutes a day. Continuing education hours (4 CEUs) are available for the seminar for anyone needing CEUs from the NCBTMB. The cost is $55 if preregistered ($65 at the door).

The Ageless Grace Educator Certification is for anyone who is interested in teaching Ageless Grace. The fitness program was designed for the “baby boomer” generation, but is great for everyone from ages 5 -105. Once certified, an educator can teach Ageless Grace at any venue from churches to schools to nursing homes (even as a 1 to 1 personal trainer). Educator training is both Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4, 2013. Saturday's times are from 9:00am until 6:00 pm and Sunday's times are from 8:30am until 1:30pm. Cost of the certification is $325 which includes supplemental materials and 12 CEUs credits. It is highly recommended that the educator trainee’s attend the seminar at the reduced price as well as the certification training. (The seminar is only $30 for those attending the certification).

There will be an opportunity to try Ageless Grace during Public classes each day of the training for only $5. These classes will be held on Saturday at 12:30 and 5:30 and Sunday at 1:00. Contact Janice Zelasko by phone (618-975-4358) or by email (janicezelasko@sbcglobal.net) for more information on the public classes.

The Ageless Grace Simple Tools for Lifelong Comfort and Ease are performed in a chair, and focus on the healthy longevity of the body, mind, emotions and spirit. Each of the 21 Tools addresses a different anti-aging technique, e.g., joint mobility, spinal flexibility, right-left brain coordination, bone density, muscle mass, cognitive function, fall prevention, systemic stimulation, balance, confidence, and playfulness. The program is great for anyone of any age. It was originally designed for adults but has now found a home with children, as they really enjoy it as well. A new DVD set for children (Ageless Grace for KIDZ) is now also available

The Ageless Grace® program is ideal for individuals who want to find a program that will allow them to function with maximum ease and minimum effort. The 21 Tools are playful, creative and varied. Additionally, the Tools also focus on brain and body fitness, paired together by challenging cognitive function during fun movement activities. The Tools are designed to be practiced 10 minutes a day, (approximately 3 tools with 3 lively songs) every day for the rest of your life, for the best cumulative benefit.

Denise Medved, the founder and creator of the Ageless Grace® program, has been a leader in the world of fitness for the last 25 years. She is an International Nia™ Education Trainer and 1st Degree Black Belt Nia™ instructor, as well as an AFAA certified personal trainer, a feng shui consultant, and an international presenter and speaker. Medved is the author of The Ageless Grace® Playbook, a set of flashcards, and a set of three DVDs demonstrating the program, all published by Purple Iris Press, LLC.

To register for the Seminar and/or the Certification Training or to view a video clip, visit www.agelessgrace.com. For more information contact Janice Zelasko by phone (618-975-4358) or by email (janicezelasko@sbcglobal.net).

