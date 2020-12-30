ALTON - Trezel Brown, the owner of CC’s Vegan Spot, a restaurant located on East Delmar in Alton, near Target, feels she recently experienced what she described as “as a miracle,” when she was honored as one of the business recipients to receive a $25,000 award/grant from Discover.

The program was to assist female-owned business leaders/entrepreneurs.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has been hard on businesses nationwide and if the grant had not come along when it did, Brown said she would have been in trouble and may have had to end the enterprise.

Trezel is proud that she operates a black-owned business in Alton and that her style is vegan.

“I was prepared to make an announcement on the first of December that CC’s was going to close its doors! But the God I serve, allowed for a miracle to fall in my lap! Lord, When I was down to my last dime, you stepped in right on time."

She continued: “It is hard operating a restaurant during COVID-19, especially a 100 percent all-vegan restaurant. I didn’t say much, I just kept pushing and pushing after exhausting every dime I had to keep CC’s afloat, I saw my dream dying due to COVID-19's impact on my business.

“Sitting here with tears in my eyes, I am forever grateful to those that prayed for me without knowing what I was up against. I moved from one location to another just one month prior to COVID-19 from 680 square feet to a 2,500-square-foot, sit-down family restaurant.

“There were many renovations totaling thousands of dollars, over $25,000, to be exact, which caused great hardship, but thanks to my family and friends that stepped up and believed in CC’s as much as I did and helped me out financially, we were able to remain open. I thank God for sending those individuals into my life... I thank God for those that supported me and CC’s during this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I also thank all my customers that nominated my business for The Discover Eat It Forward Program. It was many customers, not just one nomination that allowed me to be a recipient of the $25,000 grant. CC’s will be around for a while! A thank you to Discover. We are forever grateful.”

Various icees are a prime specialty at CC’s. They are all water-based and $10.

Trezel described some of her other delights at the restaurant by stating, “We are 100 percent all vegan with our chili, fish, Onion Ring Burger, Beyond Bacon Cheese Burger, Impossible Burger, and Grilled Buffalo ChicN Sandwich all served with fries, the Impossible Taco Crunch Wrap and the ISH Sandwich or Bites, Jalapeño Poppers, Cauliflower Bites, and Pretzel specialties.

“We make our own tartar sauce and a special CC’s sauce bread, baked from vegan bread. We are online at the moment and orders can be called in at (618) 433-8300. I am trying to employ young people and teach them a good work ethic.”

The website to order from CC's and see what the restaurant has to offer is:

http://www.ccsveganspot.com/

The Facebook page is:

https://www.facebook.com/CcsIceesGalore/

Again, Trezel thanked Discover, the community, and her family and friends for their support during the difficult COVID-19 Pandemic.

She had one final message to Discover: “Your blessing will reachmany, as we will remain open!”

