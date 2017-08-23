GODFREY - A beloved local custard joint was closed for two days following air conditioning issues.

Luckily, those issues were fixed as of Tuesday, and Shivers Frozen Custard on Godfrey Road is again open for business. A manager on duty at the store Wednesday said the issue was repaired through the installation of a new air conditioning unit Tuesday. She said the business will be offering its planned flavors of the day for Sunday and Monday this Saturday and Sunday alongside each day's already planned flavors.

"Shivers has been closed due to no air conditioning, which had caused unacceptable conditions for our staff and desserts," the business posted on its Facebook. "We now have a temporary solution, and are back up and running! We can't wait to see everyone, and begin scooping up all of your favorite desserts!"

During the time spent without air conditioning, coffee was still available for a short time Monday morning, before the shop closed that afternoon.

Shivers Frozen Custard is located at 3318 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

The double flavors of the day this weekend will include German chocolate this Saturday alongside Saturday's planned flavor and Spumoni Sunday alongside Sunday's already planned flavor.

