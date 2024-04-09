ALTON - Words can’t explain the pride that parents Lea Eveans and Rocky Eveans, the Marquette Catholic students, faculty and coaches feel about the dramatic softball comeback for pitcher Kennedy Eveans.

Eveans suffered a serious foot injury and a traumatic brain injury and concussion in a crash last year just before the softball season. At one point it was uncertain whether or not she would be able to return to the mound, but through a lot of perseverance and an exceptional medical team, she did return to the game she loves this season.

“She has always worked really hard in sports and school,” Kennedy’s mom, Lea, said. “When she was injured she was very concerned about her team and teammates. She never once complained about anything or why the accident happened.”

Kennedy is throwing hard with precision once again on the mound and constantly keeps batters off guard with her strong pitching abilities. Seeing her on the pitcher’s mound is a bright point of every game for Marquette players and fans.

Kennedy is the Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

Lea said she can’t explain the pride she feels about her daughter's return to normal activities.

“She is one tough girl,” her mom said. “I wasn’t sure she would ever play sports again, but I was so proud when she took the mound again. A year ago she was in a wheel chair and had to have speech and occupational therapy, but through a lot of hard work she has returned. She was able to return to school for her junior year.”

Lea commended Barnes Children’s Hospital for their exceptional work with her daughter, guiding her through extensive surgeries and rehabilitation.

“We couldn’t have asked for better,” she said. “Everyone at Barnes Children’s Hospital was amazing.”

Again, congrats to Kennedy Eveans on her triumphant return to girls' softball.

