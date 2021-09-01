Senate Bill 2571 looks to add members of the secret Kennedy mission to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME — Very little is known about what happened to Flying Tiger Line Flight 739, a military mission plane that went missing on March 16, 1962, with 93 US Army Soldiers on board and 11 crew members.

Due to the complexities surrounding the mission, the names of all those who have been lost have not yet been added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. However, just recently, the families of those lost received the good news that U.S. Senator Gary Peters introduced a bill to allow those who served onboard Flying Tiger Line Flight (FTLF) 739 to finally have their names placed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

The story of the ill-fated flight:

https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/19520/News/447/?relatedId=0

This bill introduction stems from a kind gesture by Wreaths Across America Founder Morrill Worcester. On May 15, 2021, Mr. Worchester donated land from his property known as “The Tip-land” in Columbia Falls, ME. The Tip-land is where balsam trees are sustainably managed and pruned once every three years to make veterans’ remembrance wreaths to be placed on the headstones of our nation's heroes on Wreaths Across America Day (December 18th, 2021.) On the land he donated, a monument to FTLF 739 was erected and all known living family and descendants of the ill-fated flight were invited to attend its unveiling.

Video: What is a remembrance wreath?:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=5_-EW6a_VAs)

This simple gesture became a media sensation, as almost 2000 articles (Radio, TV, Newspaper, and internet), reaching over 2 billion people around the world. The media helped connect over 30 new families associated with the history of FTLF 739. Some of these new families shared their history and included such stories as:

A woman who was married just two weeks before the flight left and awaited her newlywed husband for a honeymoon she never had.

One of Bob hope’s USO tour Pilots and the inspiration for his granddaughter to become a pilot

Being credited as the life-affirming driving force for 1 Fortune 500 CEO.

And creating a family healing moment as a family, scattered across the US, tuned into the social media ceremony via conference call, so they could all watch and discuss their families legacy together.

Article continues after sponsor message

Video: A. Phillip Waite, Chief, Strategic Engagement, The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration stated at the unveiling of the FTLF 739 monument https://www.dropbox.com/s/4n4cx7avpsv4n2v/IMG_0121.MOV?dl=0

A. Phillip Waite, Chief, Strategic Engagement, The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration stated at the unveiling of the FTLF 739 monument, “This monument is the first step, there are many to come.” For many in attendance at the monument unveiling in May, they were surprised and delighted to hear that this was not the last leg of their journey. Although prior attempts to have families recognized have either failed or stalled (Senate bill 1891), the introduction of this new Senate bill, 2571 gives hope to the families that their loved ones contributions and sacrifice will be recognized federally ahead of the 60th anniversary of this memorable mission commissioned by John F. Kennedy.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide.

You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Click here to find a local participating cemetery near you to support go to and type in your town and/or state.



About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information watch this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Dy6PE37g2k or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

More like this: