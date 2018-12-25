MARYVILLE - Local nonprofit, African Vision of Hope, continues to follow through on their commitment to bringing immediate and lasting solutions to children and families living in extreme poverty in Zambia, Africa.

This month the organization flew three teachers and administrators from Zambia to St. Louis for a three-year partnership with Westminster Christian Academy.

During their time at Westminster, the teachers focused on how to integrated Biblical worldview into their existing curriculum as well as observe teaching techniques from multiple different departments including math, science, business, history and robotics.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, the teachers were given the opportunity to meet former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, meeting with college counselors, Dean of Students, parents and students as well as attend local concerts, services at local churches and colleges.

Once the Zambian’s visit is complete teachers from the Westminster Christian Academy teachers and staff will fly to complete additional training with local African Vision of Hope teachers.

For more information visit www.africanvisionofhope.com.

More like this: