Affordable Care Act Discussion Listen to the story On Monday, November 25, from 1-2pm, Senior Services Plus is hosting a discussion on the Affordable Care Act. The discussion will be led by representatives from the Southwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging and Touchette Regional Hospital. This event is open to the public, free of charge, and will take place in the School House Grill. Refreshments will be served. Join us to find out what kind of impact the new law will have on your current benefits. Call 618-465-3298 extension 110 for more information.