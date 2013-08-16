Haunting of Hill House Auditions Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALT Season Director, Kevin Frakes, will hold auditions for the psychological thriller, THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE on Friday, August 23rd at 7pm and Saturday, August 24th at 10am. Four females and three males with playing range mid 20's to 60 are needed for the cast. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. The production will run October 24th through November 3rd with (8) performances. A special Preview Party is scheduled on October 23rd and the Theater will host a Halloween Party from 6-7pm with "Eight Witches Brewing Up Some Magic" on October 31st. Call 618-462-3205 for more information ( Reservation/ticket line is 618-462-6562). Auditions will be held in the Dorothy Colonius foyer at the Showplace, 2450 N. Henry Street, Alton, Illinois. More information is posted on the ALT website: altonlittletheater.org Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip