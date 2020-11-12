GLEN CARBON - The Madison County State's Attorney Office and Glen Carbon Police Department today announced it has charged Jacob D. Steele, 29, of the 400 block of Pershing Ave. in Wood River, with one count of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, one count of Robbery To a Person 60 Years of Age or Older, and one count of Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicles.

Glen Carbon Police Department officers obtained evidence that Steele was the offender in a robbery of an elderly female and subsequent hijacking of her motor vehicle which occurred at the Walgreens Pharmacy parking lot in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, November 12, 2020.

Glen Carbon Police said Steele was located and taken into custody in Granite City, on November 11, 2020.

Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking is a Class X felony. Robbery to a Person 60 Years of Age or Older is a Class 1 felony. Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicles is a Class 2 felony.

Steele is currently being held at the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

