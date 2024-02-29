ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit detectives and Crime Scene Unit detectives are investigating a fatal house fire in the 9400 block of Altonwood Drive in the City of Jennings that resulted in the death of an adult female.

At 5:52 PM on February 27, 2024, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a house fire in the 9400 block of Altonwood Drive. North County Fire and Rescue personnel on the scene located an adult female inside the residence, removed her and began life saving measures. The woman was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment.

The victim later succumbed to fire related injuries and was pronounced deceased at 11:35 AM on February 28, 2024.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The deceased has been identified as Deborah Jordan, 72 years of age, of the 9400 block of Altonwood Drive in Jennings, Missouri 63136.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

