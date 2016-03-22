Lovely ladies posing with the very special guest of the night, Mr. Bunny! (1st row, l-r) Vollie Blumenstock and Jane Hellrung, (2nd row, l-r) Averyl Mueller, Sandy Hamby of East Alton, Mr. Bunny, Julie Giberson of Carrollton and Ada Ruble.

Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and Westlake Country Club hosted a special flashlight egg hunt for over 100 adults, ages 21 and older, on Friday, March 18. The hunt took place on foot at dark and hunters were required to bring a flashlight and basket. There were 78 prizes up for grabs from 24 generous donors, including: 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Angela Sullivan, Beth Delp with West 708 Salon, Ciudad Del Sol, Darker Images, Inc., DJ's Pub & Grill, Donnewald Distribution, Goetten's Oasis, Imo's Pizza, JCH Wellness Center, Jersey State Bank, JP Autobody & Detailing, Loellke Plumbing, Inc., McCarry's Dairyland, PepsiCo, Inc., Raging Rivers WaterPark, Robert "Chick" Fritz Inc., Robert Sanders Waste Systems, Sackmann Gas Co., Shop 'n Save, Southern Wine & Spirits, State Farm with Dennis Ford, State Street Bar & Grill and Wendy Hansen-Vahle with Thirty-One Gifts.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information about future special events, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/ call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

 

More like this:

Apr 25, 2024 - Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. Donates $25,000 to SIUE's Surveying and Geomatics Department

4 days ago - Drone Captures Intense Blaze at Environmental Company In Granite City

Yesterday - Alton's Senior Services Plus to Host Life-Saving Blood Drive

May 1, 2024 - Learn The Do's and Don'ts Of Osteoporosis With St. Louis Oasis At Senior Services Plus, Inc.

Apr 29, 2024 - Illinois Assistive Technology Program to Present on Tools and Tech to Empower Older Adults at Senior Services Plus

 