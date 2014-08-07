St. Louis Metropolitan Areas and Regions: ADSCAR, Inc., (ADSCAR) a mobile advertising company that focuses on small business advertising and exposure is gaining traction with its unique and eye-catching street legal, stock car theme. Regarding the current car, ADSCAR # 01, Founder and President, Michael Stillwell states, ³ADSCAR doesn¹t race with its car, it is simply applying, to the public roads, a proven and successful advertising model that has already been used on race tracks for decades.² Small businesses are catching on, desiring to get their business name and logo exposed within the marketplace in a new and refreshing way.

On top of giving small businesses exposure, ADSCAR ties facets of community and economic development into its model by using resources primarily found at the local level and performing charity events in which a portion of proceeds are gifted to local level non-profit organizations.

Scot Elliott of Ninja Challenge, a small business sponsor garnering exposure through ADSCAR, remarks, ³ADSCAR provides me a way to get my business name and logo out there in a way that traditional modes of advertising cannot and the best part, it is affordable for the small business and keeps local money within the community.²

About ADSCAR, Inc.: ADSCAR, Inc., founded in late-2013, provides a new form of small business advertising based upon principles of community and economic development, i.e., connecting small businesses and ?everyday people¹ for added value at the local levels. Since its launch June 1st,

2014, ADSCAR has filled its first vehicle a quarter of the way with logos and names of small business sponsors and has completed two charity events to local level non-profit organizations within the St. Louis Metropolitan Areas and Regions: RiverBend Head Start & Family Services and WellSpring Resources. Discover more by following ADSCAR at ADSCAR.US and ADSCAR FaceBook.

PHOTO CAPTION: Michael Stillwell, founder and president of ADSCAR, Inc., presents a donation to Lura January of Wellspring Resources as part of its ongoing commitment to give back to the community.

