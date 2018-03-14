EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School, Lincoln Middle School and Liberty Middle School all participated in what Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre described as a "peaceful and respectful" participation in the National Walkout Day on Wednesday.

National Walkout Day was done to salute those who lost their lives in the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The participation took place from 10 a.m. to 10:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Andre made this statement afterward: "Students at Edwardsville High School, Lincoln Middle School, and Liberty Middle School were peaceful and respectful this morning. Each school had a small percentage of students who chose to walk out and they were directed to a space that was safe and not visible from the roads; those students have returned to class and the day is proceeding normally."

In a note to parents, Edwardsville Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey, emulated what Dr. Andre said about the morning. He added in the brief letter: "We were able to accomplish our objectives of minimizing disruptions to the learning environment and maintaining a safe secure environment for students, faculty and staff. I want to thank you for working with us to ensure that all students were safe today."

Dr. Andre closed by commending those who made sure everything took part with ease Wednesday morning.

"I want to thank our staff, parents, and the Edwardsville Police Department for working with us to ensure that all students and staff were safe today," she said.

