GRANITE CITY - The Administrative Court in Granite City has been canceled for Jan. 22, 2024.

“To ensure that nobody is placed in danger while traveling to and from Granite City Hall Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson and the Honorable Tom Gibbons have announced that the Administrative Court of Granite City will be closed on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Letters will be sent to schedule a new court date.

