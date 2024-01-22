Administrative Court In Granite City Is Cancelled
January 22, 2024 12:33 PM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY - The Administrative Court in Granite City has been canceled for Jan. 22, 2024.
“To ensure that nobody is placed in danger while traveling to and from Granite City Hall Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson and the Honorable Tom Gibbons have announced that the Administrative Court of Granite City will be closed on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Letters will be sent to schedule a new court date.
More like this: