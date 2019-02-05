EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Administrative and Community Services Committee authorized the purchase of a softball field groomer at the latest committee meeting.

As the community continues to show increased interest in softball leagues, as well as the addition of the playground at Vadalabene Park thanks to Whitley’s Wishes, the purchase will be sure to get used on several fields.

The committee also authorized an application for Park Enhancement Project (PEP) Grant Funds. The counties park and recreation program is designed to assist municipalities and park and recreation district within Madison County to develop, enhance or expand park operations and facilities. The grant program, administered by Madison County Community Development is designed to supplement community funding for park operations.

Both will head for final approval from City Council on Tuesday, February 5.

