ALTON - Junior Addison Pranger has continued to improve throughout the girls' tennis season for the Explorers and her head coach Kathy Claywell said she thought performed well in the sectional singles competition on Saturday.

“Addison has really improved her game and has become a very good tennis player,” explained the coach. “She works hard at it. Addison has taken lessons since last summer and I have seen a dramatic change in her game and some of our other players.”

Addison is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

Claywell said Pranger has a solid future for the Explorers and in tennis in general.

“She picked up a lot of experience this year and continued to hit the ball better,” the coach added. “She has confidence and is not afraid to ask for help or guidance. She is a very fine young woman and I expect great things from her in 2024.”

Congrats to Addison on her honor as a Tucker's Automotive & Repair Female Athlete Of The Month for the Explorers.

Two other girls' tennis players help support Pranger's game and have also been recognized as Athletes of the Month.

