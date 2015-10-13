Callaghan Adams and the Edwardsville Tigers are on top of their game heading into this weekend’s sectional championship at Edwardsville.

This past Saturday, the Tigers accumulated another title for the trophy case with a top-notch performance in the Southwestern Conference Tournament.

Next up for the Tigers is the sectional tourney this weekend at Alton. Edwardsville has captured 18 straight sectional titles in girls’ tennis and will vie for No. 19 this weekend.

“It was an overall great performance and the kids played well,” Edwardsville tennis coach Dave Lipe said of play this past Friday and Saturday. “We won by nine points.

"The Southwestern Conference has always been one of the strongest conferences in the state. We are building momentum. I like where we are heading into the sectionals and I look forward to two more weekends of the season with sectional this weekend and state the following weekend.”

Adams has had enormous success in her Edwardsville career, but this was her first conference singles championship.

She topped O’Fallon’s Mackenzie Shelton 6-2, 6-0 in the title match of the No. 1 singles flight.

Edwardsville won the meet with 69 points, over Belleville East with 60 points, followed by Belleville West with 57 points and O’Fallon with 48 points. Alton posted 33 points. Collinsville was next with 27 points and Granite City had 20 points. East St. Louis didn’t take part because of the teacher’s strike.

Maria Mezo and Mackenzie Cadagin, Grace Desse and Natalie Karibian and Callaghan Adams and Morgan Colbert each won their doubles combinations in their respective brackets on Friday.

