EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone has added Adam Short as Director of Basketball Operations.

Short comes to SIUE after spending the previous year at Central Missouri as an assistant basketball coach. He also spent five seasons as an assistant with State Fair Community College.

"I am excited about Adam joining our staff here at SIUE," Barone said. "He is someone that I have built a genuine relationship with over the past seven years and have watched him progress in this business in a positive way. He is going to bring great energy to our program and a wealth of basketball knowledge that will fit in perfectly with our 'Find A Way' family.

In five seasons at SFCC, Short helped coach 24 players who moved on to Division I, 11 who moved on to Division II and two who went on to play in the NAIA.

In his final year, the Roadrunners made an appearance in the Region 16 Tournament semifinal round. Short helped seven student-athletes continue their academic and athletic careers at four-year universities from the 2019-2020 team. Five players went on to compete at the NCAA Division I Level, one to the Division II level and one went to the NAIA level. Three Roadrunners were named to the All-American Academic team.

"I am thrilled and grateful to be part of Coach Barone's staff here at SIUE," What Coach has been able to do with this program since taking over as head coach is something that I knew I wanted to be a part of. One thing that I respect about coach is his relationships with his players, how he cares about his staff and how well-respected he is in the business of basketball. Family is very important to me, and he has definitely brought family into basketball. I believe in everything that Coach Barone's program stands for. I'm excited to continue to learn from him and help lead this team to a championship. I can't wait to get to work and help the program continue to operate at a high level."

During the 2017-2018 season, Short helped SFCC to a 19-10 record and an appearance in the region tournament semifinal round. He coached NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American A.J. Walker. In 2016-2017, the Roadrunners made It to Region 16 tournament semifinal round. In his first year at SFCC, Short helped the team to a 19-10 record as the Roadrunners advanced to the Region 16 tournament championship game. Short coached the Region 16 Most Valuable Player and NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Second-Team All-American Ronnie Rousseau III, who continued his career at Missouri State.

Prior to his time at State Fair, Short spent the 2014-15 season at Missouri State University-West Plains as an assistant basketball coach. Five Grizzles moved on to play at the Division I level. In addition to being the assistant coach, Short oversaw academic affairs for the men's basketball and women's volleyball programs.

Short also has coached at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas and his alma mater, Avila University in Kansas City. During Short's time at Avila, he helped guide the Eagles to an 18-12 record and a Conference Tournament appearance in 2011-2012. This was the program's best record in more than 10 years and resulted in Avila hosting a first round conference tournament game for the first time in 10 years.

In addition to his coaching at the college level, Short has coached with the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League grassroots organization MOKAN for ten years. During his time with MOKAN, Short served on the leadership council that developed program-wide offense and defense systems throughout the organization. As the head 16U coach with MOKAN, Short had a record of 27-2 and finished ranked fourth in the country in 2019. In 2018, MOKAN 16U finished the season with a 24-8 record. Both years, Short's MOKAN teams qualified for Peach Jam. Over ten years with MOKAN, Short has coached more than 30 student-athletes who played at a Division I program and three that are currently in the NBA.

The Schererville, Indiana, native began his playing career at Joliet Junior College in Illinois. During his sophomore campaign, his team finished as the national runner-up. He then played two years at Avila, where he scored 1,000 points and was an All-Conference performer. He earned a bachelor's degree in English with an emphasis in Writing in 2011. He earned a master's degree from Avila in Organization Development. Short is married to Erika Orozco-Short.

