BETALTO - Civic Memorial senior Adam Ogden has big shoes to fill for the Eagles' boys basketball team, figuratively, and literally.

One of only two seniors on the team, Adam will be looking to pick up the slack after losing five seniors last year, including the seven-footer Sam Buckley.

Buckley led last season's team averaging a double-double of 16.3 points and 10 rebounds.

Through five games this season, Adam has kept that pace and that is why he is a Tom Lane State Farm Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial.

In the first five games of this young season Adam has racked up 82 points, averaging 16.4 a game and is the team's best three-point shooter having made 10-of-28 for a 36-percent shooting average.

"He is definitely our No. 1 go-to guy," CM second-year head coach Lee Green said of Adam. "I expect him to have a great season."

Adam had a season-high game of 21 points in a 69-66 win over Freeburg in the final game of the Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament on Nov. 25. That night he was an efficient 9-of-11 from the free throw line.

Basketball runs in the Ogden family as Adam's sister Marley, a sophomore, has been lighting it up so far this season as well.

She's eclipsed 71 points and has put down 19 three-pointers, a team-high. The Lady Eagles are 7-0 on the season.

