Adam Ogden drives toward the basket in a game played last season at Civic Memorial High School. (Photo by Brad Piros)

BETALTO - Civic Memorial senior Adam Ogden has big shoes to fill for the Eagles' boys basketball team, figuratively, and literally.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

One of only two seniors on the team, Adam will be looking to pick up the slack after losing five seniors last year, including the seven-footer Sam Buckley.

Buckley led last season's team averaging a double-double of 16.3 points and 10 rebounds.

Through five games this season, Adam has kept that pace and that is why he is a Tom Lane State Farm Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

In the first five games of this young season Adam has racked up 82 points, averaging 16.4 a game and is the team's best three-point shooter having made 10-of-28 for a 36-percent shooting average.

"He is definitely our No. 1 go-to guy," CM second-year head coach Lee Green said of Adam. "I expect him to have a great season."

Adam had a season-high game of 21 points in a 69-66 win over Freeburg in the final game of the Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament on Nov. 25. That night he was an efficient 9-of-11 from the free throw line.

Basketball runs in the Ogden family as Adam's sister Marley, a sophomore, has been lighting it up so far this season as well.

She's eclipsed 71 points and has put down 19 three-pointers, a team-high. The Lady Eagles are 7-0 on the season.

More like this:

2 days ago - Brunaugh’s 21-Point Night Leads Jersey’s Comeback To Beat CM

Oct 9, 2023 - Adam Kribs Is Multi-Sport Athlete, He Is A Sparklight Male Athlete of Month for Panthers

Oct 11, 2023 - Tuesday Sports Roundup: Alton Captures Soccer Shootout Thriller Over Warriors, Oilers Win Play-In Game, Cavs Nab Volleyball Win

Nov 22, 2023 - Briggs Has Big Opening Game With 16, Brunaugh pours In 22 For Panthers, But Shells Prevail 50-48

Nov 23, 2023 - Redbirds Open Season With Back-To-Back Wins For First Time In Five Years

Related Video:

This is a test of a recorded live broadcast

Eagles Prepare for the 2019 Football Season

 