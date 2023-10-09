JERSEY - Adam Kribs is a multi-sport athlete for Jersey Community High School. In the spring, he is a track and field star and in the fall he dons the Panthers’ boys soccer team jersey under Coach Scott Burney.

Harold Landon, Adam's boys track coach, said Kribs had a breakout season last year, especially in the hurdles.

Coach Burney said Adam is a very valuable member of his Jersey boys soccer team.

Adam is being recognized as a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Coach Landon said Adam was fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles at the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet and he won the Chatham Invite high hurdles title. He was also in fifth place in the MVC triple jump.

“He really blossomed this past track and field season,” Coach Landon said. “He scored in the 110-meter hurdles at most meets. He will be a key for us next track season. We will be counting on points from Adam throughout the year.”

Adam is also an outstanding student in the classroom at JCHS.

Congratulations to Adam Kribs for his recognition as a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

