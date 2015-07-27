EAST ALTON — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis has named Adam Koishor, chief marketing officer for Scott Credit Union, as chair of its 2015 fundraising campaign. Koishor has been a strong supporter of United Way for many years as a donor, board member, executive committee member and volunteer.

In addition, Koishor has played a critical part for the past nine years in the annual Scott Credit Union Golf Scramble, which solely benefits United Way. This year’s Scramble raised nearly $25,000 to help local people. “Serving the community is very important to me and to Scott Credit Union,” Koishor said. “United Way is an outstanding organization that supports many agencies and causes in our local community all at the same time, and I’m honored to play a role in helping people live their best possible lives as the 2015 campaign chair.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis inspires people to create lasting change throughout our region. With the generous support of individual and corporate gifts, United Way invests in agencies, causes and communities to help shape the conditions for local people to live their best possible lives. United Way invests more than $1 million into the region each week, focusing on creating a solid foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. The overall United Way of Greater St. Louis annual fundraising campaign officially begins in September.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division, which serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, will kick off the 2015 campaign with a special event on Thursday, September 3 in Edwardsville, IL. Nearly 40 local agencies are supported by the Southwest Illinois Division campaign, helping more than 200,000 people each year.

“It always impresses me how generous people are with their time, talents and treasure through United Way when those in our community need help,” Koishor said. “Being involved with United Way has an incredibly positive impact on my life getting to work with such inspiring people who are stepping up and truly making an impact. Seeing the difference United Way and its partner agencies make for the better in our community is something I want to be a part of each and every day.”

Last year, United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division campaign was chaired by Joann Barton, senior vice president for TheBANK of Edwardsville, and raised more than $1.76 million. Regionally, United Way of Greater St. Louis surpassed its goal of $72.5 million to help people throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois.

Suzanne Sitherwood, president and CEO of The Laclede Group, Inc., and Sue McCollum, chairman and CEO of Major Brands, Inc., will serve as co-chairs of the overall 2015 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.

About Adam Koishor

As the Chief Marketing Officer for Scott Credit Union, his primary responsibility is to promote the services it provides and to educate area residents about how they can benefit from a local nonprofit, cooperative credit union. Koishor uses his advanced community knowledge to help build partnerships, understand the local environment and create the strategic planning and overall direction of Scott Credit Union as a member of its executive team. He first came to Scott Credit Union in 2006 as the vice president of marketing and was promoted to his current role in 2008. He holds more than 20 years of experience in financial industry marketing.

Koishor has served in several leadership roles with the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis for the past few years, including being a member of the auxiliary board of directors since 2012 and its executive committee. He also served as the 2014 campaign vice-chair and as a volunteer for Community Christmas, which is United Way’s annual holiday donation drive to benefit those in need throughout the Riverbend. With his new appointment as the 2015 Southwest Illinois Division campaign chair, Koishor will also serve on United Way of Greater St. Louis’ campaign cabinet.

He lives in Highland, IL with his wife Debbie and their three children. In his spare time, Koishor enjoys coaching his two sons’ baseball teams and attending his daughter’s basketball and soccer games.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

