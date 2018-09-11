CARROLLTON - Adam J. Gowin, 28, was charged today in Greene County Court with multiple counts of first-degree murder in regard to a stabbing homicide of Ronald Plummer, 55, and Billy Plummer, 54, in Rockbridge on Sunday night.

Caleb L. Briscoe, State’s Attorney of Greene County, announced the murder charges.

The stabbing took place at 10:38 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at 585 State Road in Rockbridge. Both men were pronounced dead by the Greene County Coroner’s Office. The suspect was apprehended after fleeing without incident in the Gillespie area.

Judge James Day set the bond at $2.5 million for Gowin.

The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations is conducting the investigation into the double-homicide stabbing.

See the official list of charges and sentencing memoranda below:

STATE OF ILLINOIS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT GREENE COUNTY, ILLINOIS

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATEOF ILLINOIS,

-VS- ADAM J, GOWIN,

Defendant.

"First Degree Murder"

Now comes Caleb L. Briscoe, State's Attorney of Greene County, in the name and by the authority of the People of the State of Illinois, and inform said court that ADAM J. GOWIN on or about September 9, 2018, in the county of Greene in the State of Illinois, committed the offense of "FIRST DEGREE MURDER", in violation of 720 ILCS 5/9-1(a)(1) in that said defendant, knowingly, and without lawful justification, and with the intent to kill, or with the intent to cause great bodily harm, knowingly struck Billy Plummer multiple times with a knife, thereby causing the death of Billy Plummer.

Count II

"First Degree Murder"

Now comes Caleb L. Briscoe, State's Attorney of Greene County, in the name and by the authority of the People of the State of Illinois, and inform said court that ADAM J. GOWIN on or about September 9, 2018, in the county of Greene in the State of Illinois, committed the offense of "FIRST DEGREE MURDER", in violation of 720 JLCS 5/9-1(a)(1) in that said defendant, knowingly, and without lawful justification, struck Billy Plummer multiple times with a knife, knowing said acts would cause the death of Billy Plummer, thereby causing the death of Billy Plummer.

Count III

"First Degree Murder"

Now comes Caleb L. Briscoe, State's Attorney of Greene County, in the name and by the authority of the People of the State of Illinois, and inform said court that ADAM J. GOWIN on or about September 9, 2018, in the county of Greene in the State of Illinois, committed the offense of "FIRST DEGREE MURDER", in violation of 720 ILCS 5/9-1(a)(2) in that said defendant, knowingly, and without lawful justification, struck Billy Plummer multiple times with a knife, knowing such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm to Billy Plummer, thereby causing the death of Billy Plummer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Count IV

"First Degree Murder"

Now comes Caleb L. Briscoe, State's Attorney of Greene County, in the name and by the authority of the People of the State of Illinois, and inform said court that ADAM J. GOWIN on or about September 9, 2018, in the county of Greene in the State of Illinois, committed the offense of "FIRST DEGREE MURDER", in violation of 720 ILCS 5/9-1(a)(1) in that said defendant, knowingly, and without lawful justification, and with the intent to kill, or with the intent to cause great bodily harm, knowingly struck Ronald Plummer multiple times with a knife, thereby causing the death of Ronald Plummer.

Count V

"First Degree Murder"

Now comes Caleb L. Briscoe, State's Attorney of Greene County, in the name and by the authority of the People of the State of Illinois, and inform said court that ADAM J. GOWIN on or about September 9, 2018, in the county of Greene in the State of Illinois, committed the offense of "FIRST DEGREE MURDER", in violation of 720 ILCS 5/9-1(a)(1) in that said defendant, knowingly, and without lawful justification, struck Ronald Plummer multiple times with a knife, knowing said acts would cause the death of Ronald Plummer, thereby causing the death of Ronald Plummer.

Count VI

"First Degree Murder"

Now comes Caleb L. Briscoe, State's Attorney of Greene County, in the name and by the authority of the People of the State of Illinois, and inform said court that ADAM J. GOWIN on or about September 9, 2018, in the county of Greene in the State of Illinois, committed the offense of "FIRST DEGREE MURDER", in violation of 720 ILCS 5/9-1(a)(2) in that said defendant, knowingly, and without lawful justification, struck Ronald Plummer multiple times with a knife, knowing such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm to Ronald Plummer, thereby causing the death of Ronald Plummer.

SENTENCING MEMORANDA -

The Defendant, Adam Gowin, is charged in counts 1-111 with the offense first degree murder with the alleged victim being Billy Plummer. The sentencing range for those counts is 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release. (730 ILCS 5/5-4.5-20(a) Probation is not an available disposition. (730 ILCS 5/5-4.5-20) Any Illinois Department of Correction Sentence would be served at 100% truth in sentence. (730 ILCS 5/3-6-3(i). lffound guilty of any combination of counts 1-111, those counts would merge with each other into one sentence. The maximum fine is $25,000.00

The Defendant, Adam Gowin, is charged in counts IV-VI with the offense of first degree murder with the alleged victim being Ronald Plummer. The sentencing range for those counts is 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release. (730 ILCS 5/5-4.5-20(a) Probation is not an available disposition. (730 ILCS 5/5-4.5-20) Any Illinois Department of Correction Sentence would be served at 100% truth in sentence. (730 ILCS 5/3-6-3(i). If found guilty of any combination of counts IV-VI, those counts would merge with each other into one sentence. The maximum fine is $25,000.00

In the event that the Defendant is found guilty of any or all counts involving the allegation of First Degree Murder resulting in the death of Billy Plummer Counts I, 11, or Ill, AND is found guilty of any or all of the counts involving the allegation of First Degree Murder resulting in the death of Ronald Plummer, counts IV, V, or VI, the sentence is mandatory natural life in prison. 720 ILCS 5/5-8-1(a)(1)(c)(ii).

STATE OF ILLINOIS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT GREENE COUNTY

The People of the State of Illinois vs.

ADAM J. GOWIN,

Defendant DOB: 11/04/1989

WARRANT OF ARREST

TO ALL PEACE OFFICER OF THE STATE OF ILLINOIS:

You are hereby commanded to arrest Adam J. Gowin a male person whose date of birth is November 4, 1989, and bring said person without unnecessary delay before the Hon. James W. Day or presiding judge of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, Greene County, Illinois, in the courtroom usually occupied by him in the Greene County Courthouse in the City of Carrollton, or if he is absent or unable to act, before the nearest or most accessible court in said County, to answer a charge made against said person for the offense(s)

More like this:

Related Video: