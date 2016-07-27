EDWARDSVILLE – Play in the main draws for both singles and doubles competition got under way Tuesday in Day 4 of the $25,000 United States Tennis Association Edwardsville Futures tournament Presented by the EGHM Foundation at the Edwardsville High School tennis center.

All eight first-round doubles matches and five of the first-round matches in singles were played. Here are Tuesday's opening-round results; all matches are best-of-three sets and results are presented in bracket order:

SINGLES – FIRST ROUND

Jared Hiltzik (USA) def. Dekel Bar (Israel) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4; Carlos Gomez-Herrera (Spain) def. Alfredo Perez (USA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0; Roberto Quiroz (Ecuador) def. Strong Kirchheimer (USA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Rhyne Williams (USA) def. Gonzalez Austin (USA) 6-1, 6-2

DOUBLES – FIRST ROUND

Luke Bambridge (Great Britain)/Marc Polmans (Australia) def. Dekel Bar (Israel)/Collin Johns (USA) 6-3, 6-2; Daniel Garza/Carlos Ramirez Utermann (Mexico) def. Jesus Bandres (Venezuela)/Tigre Hank (Mexico) 6-1, 3-6, 10-3; Tom Fawcett/Sameer Kumar (USA) def. Facundo Mena (Argentina)/Roberto Quiroz (Ecuador) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6); Evan King/Michael Zhu (USA) def. Michael Peters/Dylan Steffens (USA) 2-6, 6-4, 11-9; Lucas Gomez (Mexico)/Andres Schneiter (Argentina) def. Jonathan Ho/Strong Kirchheimer (USA) 1-6, 6-4, 12-10; Connor Smith/Jackson Withrow (USA) def. Victor-Carvalho Melo/Thiago Santos (Brazil) 6-4, 6-4; George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki (USA) def. Grayson Goldin/Alfredo Perez (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 10-4; Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador)/Alejandro Gomez (Colombia) def. Felix Corwin (USA)/Daniel Hobart (Australia) 6-4, 6-2

The remainder of the first-round singles matches and two doubles quarterfinals will take place Wednesday, with play commencing at 9 a.m. Here is the schedule for Wednesday's play; weather could affect play and courts tentatively scheduled for later matches. Admission is free; for more information or updates on the tournament, log on to www.edwardsvillefutures.com

SINGLES – FIRST ROUND

Court 2: Daniel Hobart (Australia) vs. Marc Polmans (Australia), 9 a.m.; Blake Mott (Australia) vs. Lucas Gomez (Mexico), not before 10 a.m.; Carson Haskins (USA) vs. Tennys Sandgren (USA), not before 11:30 a.m.

Court 3: Luke Bambridge (Great Britain) vs. John McNally (USA), 9 a.m.; Emil Reinberg (USA) vs. Mwendwa Mbithi (USA), not before 10 a.m.; Omar Jasika (Australia) vs. Alejandro Gomez (Colombia), not before 11:30 a.m.

Court 4: Tom Fawcett (USA) vs. Tigre Hank (Mexico), 9 a.m.; Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador) vs. Grayson Goldin (USA), not before 10 a.m.; Connor Smith (USA) vs. Dennis Nevolo (USA), not before 11:30 a.m.

Court 5: Julian Zlobinsky (USA) vs. Facundo Mena (Argentina), 9 a.m.

Court 7: Vasil Kirkov (USA) vs. Evan King (USA), 9 a.m.; Dane Webb (USA) vs. Christian Harrison (USA), not before 10 a.m.

DOUBLES QUARTERFINALS

Court 3: Tom Fawcett/Sameer Kumar (USA) vs. Evan King/Michael Zah (USA), not before 2 p.m.

Court 5: Luke Bambridge (Great Britian)/Marc Polmans (Australia) vs. Daneil Garza/Carlos Ramirez Utermann, not before 2 p.m.

