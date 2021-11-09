PONTOON BEACH - Beginning January 1, 2022, the Agency for Community Transit (ACT) will launch a new initiative to provide $2 Million in funding for impactful transportation and accessibility-related projects in Madison County, Illinois.

Known as the ACT Community Action Grants Program, this annual funding opportunity is available to cities, villages, townships, park districts, transit districts, airport districts, and 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations based in or providing services within Madison County, Illinois.

The ACT Community Action Grants Program will provide an opportunity for entities serving Madison County residents to apply for grant funding to complete projects that will expand or enhance local transportation opportunities. Eligible projects must improve transportation, bicycle safety and/or access, pedestrian safety and/or access, ADA accessibility, and/or related projects. Each eligible entity can apply for as much as $100,000 per calendar year. Applications requesting more than $10,000 in funding are due four times during the year: January 3, April 4, July 5, and October 3, or until 100% of the quarterly allocated CY2022 funds are pledged. Projects with a dollar value of $10,000 or less can be submitted throughout the year. It’s the hope of the ACT Board of Directors that the grant dollars will also provide a source for local matching funds for state and federal grants, enabling municipalities and organizations to apply for and receive outside funding that may not otherwise be an option.

“The new grants program offers another way for ACT to come alongside the communities and residents of Madison County to improve transportation access and enhance the quality of life,” said ACT Executive Director SJ Morrison. “This concept came from the ACT Board, and our staff has done an amazing job of developing a simple yet comprehensive application. We’re looking forward to playing an even greater role to benefit the people and entities that we serve.”

Public bodies and organizations that are interested in applying or learning more, can find the ACT Community Actions Grants Program application at actinfo.org/grants

For more information about the Community Action Grants Program, contact the ACT Grants Coordinator, Miriam Bell at ACTgrants@mct.org or 618-797-4600 ext 2251.

Agency for Community Transit, Inc. is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) entity incorporated in the State of Illinois. ACT operates all transportation services for Madison County Transit (MCT), including the fixed-route bus system, the Runabout paratransit service, the regional rideshare program known as RideFinders, and the ongoing maintenance and expansion of the MCT Trails bikeway system

