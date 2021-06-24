PONTOON BEACH - The Agency for Community Transit (ACT) is excited to announce a special summer sign-on bonus for drivers, bus cleaners, and fuelers hired on or before August 31.

These new hires will receive a $650 bonus paid out over the course of their first full work year. The detail on the schedule of payment for this special bonus is as follows: $250 paid following the first 30 days of employment, then $200 at 6 months, and $200 at a year.

Article continues after sponsor message

ACT offers competitive wages, excellent benefits, the necessary training, and a desirable work environment for all positions. Below are more details on the three positions covered by ACT’s sign-on bonus program:

Drivers: Bus drivers start at $17.50/hr with an increase to over $19.00/hr after 650 hours of training. Successful and reliable drivers will reach a top pay over $26/hr. Drivers start as part time and attain full time through seniority. This position requires regular Saturday and Sunday assignments and rotating work schedule to include split shifts and evenings. ACT can help you to obtain the full CDL (commercial driver’s license) by providing thorough preparation for the driving test prior to completion of training. ACT prefers previous customer service experience and a solid work history. A High School diploma or equivalent is required.

Bus Fuelers: $16.00/hr This position is a night shift that runs from 7:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. The fuelers’ responsibilities include fueling, washing, and cleaning the buses. Experience working with Microsoft Office software is required as is a High School diploma or equivalent. With training provided, this candidate must be able to obtain a Class B driver’s license with airbrake endorsement.

Bus Cleaners: $15.50/hr This position is a night shift that runs 7:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Responsibilities of the bus cleaners are to clean the interior of buses by mopping floors, washing interior windows, and vacuuming seats. A High School diploma or equivalent is required.

All applicants must be positive, reliable individuals with solid work experience and a clean driving record. Successful applicants must also pass a US Dept. of Transportation physical exam and drug test. To see all open positions and to apply please visit jobs.ACTinfo.org Questions? call 618-797-4600 or info@mct.org. ACT is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug-free Workplace.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

More like this: