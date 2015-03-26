EDWARDSVILLE – Evansville took advantage of five walks to score four times in the ninth inning Wednesday to score a 4-2 come-from-behind win over SIUE in nonconference play at Simmons Baseball Complex.

SIUE fell to 8-11 with the loss. Evansville improved to 10-10.

With the Cougars in front 2-0, the Purple Aces loaded the bases in the ninth on three walks by Cougar reliever Mike Miller. Miller struck out two and did not allow a hit. He suffered the loss and fell to 0-3. Caleb Wilkerson relieved Miller and walked in a run before a wild pitch brought home a second run to tie the score. Evansville third baseman Jonathan Ramon singled up the middle to plate two more runs.

"It takes nine guys on a field to win a ballgame," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said. "If even one guy doesn't come prepared or doesn't believe that he can do the job then we won't do the job as a team. That's what we learned tonight."

The Cougars broke a scoreless deadlock in the seventh inning with two runs on three hits.Dustin Woodcock doubled to the wall in right center with one out and then scored a double to the left field corner by Skyler Geissinger. Geissinger scored on an RBI single by Drew Johnson which made it 2-0.

Woodcock and Geissinger each had a pair of hits for the Cougars, who had just seven as a team.

Jarrett Bednar started the game and tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out one.

"I wanted to see how he'd respond as a midweek starter," Stoecklin said. "As soon as I saw the Jarrett of old I put him on a pitch count and he'll be coming back on Sunday to start against SEMO."

Brendan Miller followed Bednar and pitched five shutout innings.

"Brendan was outstanding too. Both of those guys were a real highlight," Stoecklin said of Bednar and Brendan Miller. "They did a great job. I thought our defense was fantastic also. We made all the plays on the infield."

Ramon led the Aces with two hits.

SIUE continues its home stand with a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series with Southeast Missouri Friday-Sunday.

