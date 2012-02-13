People in Business, Inc, an accounting firm located at 7 Glen-Ed Professional Park, Glen Carbon, IL, has recently been approved by the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation as a provider of Certified Professional Education training. This license gives the firm a specific status which recognizes the high level of training expertise in the accounting field. It approves the firm to provide professional education to accountants, CPAs and accounting firms. Annual training is required for each licensed accountant in Illinois.

Classes which are planned for 2012 include training for the Registered Tax Return Preparer examination, small business taxes, payroll taxes, QuickBooks training, and real estate recordkeeping and tax requirements. The sessions will be available to professionals throughout the metro area. Additional classes will be offered to the public and non-licensed professionals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Susan M. Young, CPA is the president of People in Business, Inc. She currently provides training locally at Southern Illinois University, Lewis and Clark Community College, and is a member of the the University of Illinois Tax School’s tax textbook team. This new license will expand class availability.

For more information contact 618-334-8887 or view the website at www.metrocpa1.com.

More like this: